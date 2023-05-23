Arrest In Fatal York County Shooting

YORK COUNTY – An arrest has been made after a fatal shooting in Shrewsbury Township, York County. PSP York responded to the 4000 block of Steltz Road Sunday around 5:25 p.m. and found 23-year-old Alexander Thomas of Shrewsbury dead and a 38-year-old woman from New Freedom injured. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. State Police interviewed witnesses who identified 26-year-old Zachary Piccolo of Nottingham, MD as the shooter. He was arrested at his residence and taken into custody. He faces criminal homicide and other charges in the case.