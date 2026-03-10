Arrest In Fatal Lancaster County Shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN – Police arrested a Lancaster County man in connection to a fatal shooting in Elizabethtown. 27-year-old Bradley Winger of Elizabethtown faces criminal homicide, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and other charges in last Saturday’s fatal shooting of 24-year-old Tyler Halbleib of Elizabethtown. Police responded last Saturday night to the first block of Beech Lane and found Halbleib on the front porch with a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures, he later died and the death was ruled a homicide. Yinger and Halbleib lived in the same home. Witnesses reported that Yinger had been drinking and arguing with residents, including Halbleib, prior to the shooting. Surveillance footage showed Yinger threatening Halbleib with a handgun before firing and fleeing the scene in his vehicle. Yinger later collided with a tractor-trailer in East Donegal Township. Authorities recovered two firearms from his vehicle, including the one believed to have been used in the shooting. Yinger was treated at Lancaster General Hospital and arraigned Monday afternoon. Yinger remains in Lancaster County Prison.