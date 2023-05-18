Arrest In Fatal Harrisburg Pedestrian Accident

HARRISBURG – A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged for his involvement in a fatal December 8, 2022 pedestrian accident in Harrisburg. The incident took place at Cameron and Market Streets and involved a female pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle driven by Eddie Rushin. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where they died from their injuries. An investigation found that Rushin was under the influence of a controlled substance and traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the accident. Rushin was charged with Homicide by Vehicle While DUI, and various related offenses. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.