Arrest In Cumberland County Harassment

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Cumberland County authorities made an arrest after a harassment complaint. On Sunday, April 20 around 8:30 a.m., East Pennsboro Township Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Park Street in Enola. Officers arrived and spoke to the victims, who reported being threatened by a subject, identified as 46-year-old Keith Fox of Enola. Police along with several other agencies executed a search warrant at his residence. Fox was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.