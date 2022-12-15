Arrest In Columbia Shooting

COLUMBIA – Lancaster County authorities have made an arrest in a fatal shooting on November 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia. 29-year-old James Pilgrim Jr. of Columbia was arrested on December 12 on unrelated outstanding warrants. On November 30 around 10:47 a.m., officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds. One was transported to a local hospital and has been released. The second victim, identified as Lamar Lewis, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Video footage showed Pilgrim at the scene and shortly after running away onto Avenue F. Pilgrim admitted to shooting Lewis and the other victim during an illegal drug transaction.