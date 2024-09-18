Arrest In Attempted Lancaster County Burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County arrested a man trying to break into a home. On Monday around 1:39 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Stonemill Drive in West Donegal Township for a report of a man attempting to enter a home. The female homeowner and her children were inside the residence watching the man on a home surveillance video camera. The man, later identified as 29-year-old Cole Gamber of Elizabethtown, was taken into police custody after a short foot pursuit. He was charged with attempted burglary and evading arrest. He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison.