Arrest – Attempted Homicide

HARRISBURG – On Thursday, August 11, 2022 at approximately 11:50 p.m., the Swatara Police were dispatched to the 4900 block of Cumberland Street for a drive by shooting of a residence. Upon arrival officers found two young children were injured during the shooting, evacuated from the home and transported to the Penn State / Milton Hershey Medical Center. A comprehensive investigation was initiated leading to the arrest of twenty-four year old Darrell Henderson – Baylor who resides on Green Street in Harrisburg City. Henderson-Baylor was charged with multiple criminal offenses including Criminal Attempt-Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Firearms Violations – Person Not to Possess, Unlawful Restraint and Kidnapping. He is being held in the Dauphin County Prison without bail pending a preliminary hearing. Detectives from the Swatara Police Department continue to investigate this incident, are working with several cooperating witnesses and expect additional arrests in the near future. Anyone with information on this incident are encouraged to contact Det. Pat Corkle who can be reached at 717-564-2550 or pcorkle@swatarapolice.org.