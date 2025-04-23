Arrest After Lancaster County Stabbing

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person was arrested after a Lancaster County stabbing. Yesterday around 1:20 a.m., officers and EMS were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sylvan Road and found a 26-year-old male victim with an apparent stab wound. The victim, who resides at the address, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. The apparent knife used to stab the victim was located inside the residence by police. Officers encountered another resident, 22-year-old Noe Yaxcal Che barricaded in a second-floor bedroom of the home. He was identified as being responsible for stabbing the victim during an argument. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. He was subsequently transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.