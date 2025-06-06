Arrest After Lancaster County Fight/Stabbing

LITITZ – A fight and stabbing in Lancaster County has led to an arrest. On June 4th around 11:16 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of East Second Avenue in Lititz for a report of a fight in-progress involving 8-10 teens. Upon arrival of officers, the group had already disbursed. Less than an hour later, an officer from a neighboring police agency conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an unrelated traffic violation. During the stop, the officer discovered a 17-year-old male inside the vehicle with two stab wounds from an edged weapon. The teen was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It was determined the injuries were sustained during the fight in Lititz Borough. An investigation identified 18-year-old Gabe Sanchez of Lititz as the person who caused the injuries on the 17-year-old during the fight. Sanchez was taken into custody and committed to Lancaster County Prison. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.