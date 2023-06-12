Arrest After Ephrata Stabbing

EPHRATA – One person was hospitalized after a stabbing yesterday at 5:09 p.m. in Ephrata, Lancaster County. Police responded to the 100 block of Washington Avenue after witnesses reported that a male was stabbed by an angry acquaintance while walking on the sidewalk. A resident, who was sitting on his porch, intervened causing the suspect to flee. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect a block from the scene. Police have charged 28-year-old Bryson Puryear of Ephrata with Aggravated Assault. The unidentified victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.