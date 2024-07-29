Arrest After Caught In Stolen Vehicle

LITITZ – A Lancaster County man was nabbed by authorities after being found in a stolen vehicle. Police arrested 33-year-old Trevor Redcay of Lititz. This past Saturday around 8:44 p.m., an officer discovered Redcay sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant at 990 Lititz Pike. The officer was alerted to the presence of the stolen vehicle through an automatic license plate reader mounted in their patrol vehicle. Police discovered that Redcay had stolen the vehicle in York County. They also learned that Redcay had absconded from State Parole. Redcay was taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Prison for booking, where he will be arraigned on charges of receiving stolen property.