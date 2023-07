Armed Robbery Suspects Sought In York County Holdup

YORK COUNTY – Two armed robbery suspects are being sought by York County authorities. The two suspects held up the Subway in Shrewsbury Borough on Thursday, July 13 at 8:45 p.m. The suspects were described as black males with handguns. Police released photos of the two suspects. Anyone with information on the suspects or the robbery is asked to call Southern York Regional Police at 717-235-3944.