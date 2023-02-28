Armed Robbery Investigation In York County

RED LION – State Police are investigating a robbery in York County. Troopers responded Sunday, February 26 to A2Z Smoke Shop located at 57 N. Main Street in Red Lion for an armed robbery that occurred around 9:18 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with a store employee who told them a man entered the shop brandishing a handgun and demanding cash from the register. The suspect was described as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a white mask, black hoodie, white undershirt, black sweatpants, and white shoes. The robber fled the store carrying the entire register drawer containing about $2,000. The store employee last observed the robber fleeing east on Church Lane. Police have released surveillance photos which can be seen below. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011. Anonymous tips can be made to PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.