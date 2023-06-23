Armed Robbery In New Cumberland

NEW CUMBERLAND, PA – The New Cumberland Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a Lottery Van that occurred on June 21st, 2023, at approximately 9:40AM in the parking lot of the Quality Gas Mart, 101 Bridge Street, New Cumberland. The suspects are described as two black males. Suspect number one is heavier-set with a stocky build, approximately 5’10”. The second suspect is described as a slender male approximately 5’5” wearing a motorcycle helmet. The males were dressed in all black wearing ski mask coverings. Suspect number one grabbed the victim and held him at gunpoint while demanding the victim open the safe in the Lottery Van. Suspect number two grabbed a money bag from the van. The suspects fled the scene with a Federal Credit Union Money Bag reported to have a printer and a set of keys in it. This is an active / ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the New Cumberland Police Department at 717-774-0400.