Armed Robbery At Lancaster County Business

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County responded to a burglary call on Friday, August 4 to “Largo of Lancaster” at 3071 Columbia Avenue in the Western Corners Shopping Center. “Largo of Lancaster” bills itself as an “internet sweepstakes café.” An investigation determined that an armed robbery, not a burglary, had occurred. Police say around 7:46 a.m., an employee was forced into the office of the building at gun point by an unidentified man wearing a construction vest and hat. The employee was then forced to open the safe, place the cash into a bag, and use her vehicle to transport the man to a location in northern Maryland. The male exited the vehicle and the victim was able to contact police. The total approximate value of loss is unknown at this time. East Hempfield Township Police continue to investigate with help from the FBI and Maryland authorities. Anyone with information on the incident or of the dealings of “Largo of Lancaster” is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103. Tipsters can remain anonymous.