Armed Man Arrested At Lancaster CVS

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a Lancaster County man after a reported armed robbery at the CVS at 1624 Lincoln Hwy East in Lancaster. Around 4:26 p.m. this past Monday, dispatchers reported a man was inside with a handgun and at least one shot was fired. Multiple officers from different jurisdictions responded. 23-year-old Austin Pinckney of East Lampeter Township was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered. A preliminary investigation determined that Pinckney entered the store and told an employee about an altercation inside. The cashier checked the store, confirmed that there was no disturbance, and upon returning to the counter saw Pinckney with a firearm. Pinckney moved behind the counter preventing the employee and a manager from leaving. He then fired two rounds from a 9mm handgun with one round striking a glass cooler door. Besides the employees, there were several customers in the store at the time. No one was struck and there were no reported injuries. Pinckney faces simple assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges. He is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. The investigation is ongoing.