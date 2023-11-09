Armed Man Arrested At Harrisburg Polling Place

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police arrested a man for bringing weapons to a polling station Tuesday in the 1700 block of Derry Street. 74-year-old David Lassiter arrived at the poll to vote, claimed he forgot his wallet, and upon returning to retrieve it claimed $100 was missing. An investigation revealed that Lassiter made a scene inside the poll causing alarm to everyone inside. He reportedly made threats to come back with a firearm before he left. Seven weapons were recovered during the incident. He has been charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, and possession of instruments of a crime.