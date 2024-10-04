Armed & Dangerous Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are searching for a man who violently assaulted and raped a female victim on October 3 in the 3500 block of Blue Rock Road in Manor Township. 50-year-old Efrain Mateo faces numerous charges and is considered armed and dangerous. Mateo is described as a Hispanic male, five foot seven, and 180 lbs. He is known to be operating several vehicles: a white Ford Escape, grey Honda Pilot, and grey Chrysler Town & Country. Mateo is known to frequent Manor Township, West Hempfield, and Columbia areas. You can see his photo at wdac.com under this news story. If you have any information on Mateo’s whereabouts, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.