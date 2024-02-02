Armed /Dangerous Man Sought By York County Police

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are searching a suspect considered armed and dangerous. 37-year-old Richard Bolen is a white male, 5’9”, 170 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. He is wanted by police for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated assault on a police officer, and other charges. He is known to frequent family in the 700 block of Baltimore Street in Hanover. On January 31, Bolen brandished a firearm to a police officer before escaping a business, through a side door, in the 800 block of York Street. Prior to entering the business, Bolen was observed exiting a grey Honda Pilot occupied by a driver. Anyone who sees Bolen is asked to call 911 immediately or e-mail detectives at CID@pennpolice.com. All tipsters may remain anonymous.