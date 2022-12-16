Argument Leads To Berks County Shooting

WYOMISSING – Berks County authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday around 8:30 a.m. at the Berks Center for Digestive Health at 1011 Reed Avenue in Wyomissing. Upon arrival, officers found three people with gunshot wounds with one deceased. A preliminary investigation found that two of the subjects had been in a relationship and the breakup had not been amicable. Police say Xavier Starks pulled up behind his ex-girlfriend, Stacie Vereen, as she arrived at work. An argument broke out between the two. Another employee, Travis Ritter intervened. Starks pulled a gun and shot Vereen. Ritter tried to disarm Starks, but was also shot. Starks then took his own life. Other employees at the medical facility offered first aid. Vereen and Ritter are both hospitalized. Police say there is no further danger to the community.