Area Woman Sentenced For Invading Pelosi’s Office

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Harrisburg woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and invading then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. The judge who sentenced 23-year-old Riley June Williams on Thursday also presided over her trial last year. Williams was charged, but not convicted, of helping steal a laptop from Pelosi’s office suite during the incident on Jan. 6, 2021. A jury convicted Williams in November of six charges, including a felony count of civil disorder. But it deadlocked on two other counts, including “aiding and abetting” the laptop’s theft.