Area Woman Charged After Road Rage Incident Waives Preliminary Hearing

LANCASTER – An East Cocalico Township woman charged with brandishing a gun and firing it into the air during a road rage incident will have her case proceed to county court after she waived her preliminary hearing earlier this month. 38 year old Kimberly Paige Gonzalez, of the first block of Pinewood Avenue, waived her preliminary hearing on charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and five summary traffic offenses. Gonzalez is accused of firing a weapon into the air twice while aggressively driving alongside a woman’s vehicle in Caernarvon Township the afternoon of Dec. 17. The victim told police a vehicle nearly crashed into her while attempting to pass both her and a box truck ahead of her, after which she began tailgating the victim aggressively. Gonzalez then produced a handgun and fired it twice into the air, the victim reported. Police were able to identify Gonzalez based on photographs the victim took of her vehicle which included her license plate. When questioned by police Gonzalez admitted to taking part in the incident and to owning a weapon, but denied brandishing it or firing it, claiming that she only made hand gestures towards the victim. Though no empty shell casings were found along the road, a search of Gonzalez’s vehicle uncovered a partially loaded handgun that was missing two bullets, consistent with the victim’s recollection of the weapon being fired twice. Gonzalez is currently free on $5,000 unsecured bail.