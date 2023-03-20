Area Wildfire Danger This Afternoon

HARRISBURG – Be alert for an elevated risk of wildfires this afternoon across the lower Susquehanna Valley and western Poconos. Minimum relative humidity values will be in the low 20% range, accompanied by full sunshine and wind gusts between in the teens at times. Residents are urged to exercise caution in the dry conditions if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, tobacco products or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.