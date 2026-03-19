Area Universities Receive “It’s On Us PA” Funding

HARRISBURG – New “It’s On Us PA” funding has been awarded to several area universities to combat sexual violence and support survivors on college campuses. Lancaster County’s Millersville University received $40,000 and Franklin and Marshall College received $21,795. Berks County’s Alvernia University received over $30,000 and Kutztown University received $40,000. York College received $17,000 and West Chester University received over $55,000. More than $1.7 million has been awarded in this round of funding to 43 institutions statewide. Since 2023, nearly $5 million has been invested in “It’s On Us PA” initiatives focused on education, prevention, and survivor support. The “It’s On Us PA” program builds on a national initiative launched to raise awareness about sexual assault, promote consent education, and encourage bystander intervention. The state-level campaign brings together educators, students, families, and community leaders to foster safer campus environments.