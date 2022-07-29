Area Tractor Accident Causes 4 Fatalities

LOWER CHANCEFORD (AP) — A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several children aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in York County, killing a woman and three children. Pennsylvania state police say the accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. this morning in Lower Chanceford. The tractor driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it and the trailer to overturn. The four victims were pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Eleven other children were riding in the trailer and many of them were injured. They were taken to hospitals, but further details on their injuries were not disclosed. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.