Area State Rep Running For PA Senate

LANCASTER COUNTY – Republican Rep. Tom Jones of Lancaster & Lebanon Counties has announced his intention to run for the state Senate seat in the 36th District. That seat is currently filled by Democrat Sen. James Malone, who won a special election earlier this year when former Republican Sen. Ryan Aument announced he was stepping down from that post to work for PA U.S. Sen. David McCormick. Malone, who was the former mayor of East Petersburg, won an election against Republican challenger Josh Parsons. Jones says he’s honored to serve as a state representative, believes those in the 36th Senatorial District deserve strong representation, and looks forward to earning their support. Jones served as chairman of the East Donegal Township Board of Supervisors, served as a Police Commissioner for the Susquehanna Regional Police Department, and was a member of the Lancaster County Planning Commission.