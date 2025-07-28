Area Senator Supports Trump Executive Order To Protect College Sports

HARRISBURG – Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties voiced support for an Executive Order signed by President Trump that will protect student-athletes and college sports, including paving the way for uniform standards for Name, Image and Likeness or NIL agreements. The Order creates a national standard for NIL that prohibits third-party, pay-for-play payments to college athletes while protecting the practice of athletes being paid fair-market compensation for making endorsements. Martin sent a letter to President Trump in May requesting review of a federal solution to address NIL agreements. He also sponsored Senate Resolution 350, which was approved by the PA Senate, which urged Congress and the NCAA to work together to ensure NIL policies nationwide have uniformity, fairness, transparency, and oversight. NIL deals allow student athletes to make money by selling rights to use their name, image and likeness. Martin said he was “grateful that Trump’s Executive Order puts us on the right track to protect college sports, and more importantly, protect our college athletes.”