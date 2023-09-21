Area Schools Selected “National Blue Ribbon Schools”

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education congratulated 13 schools in the Commonwealth that have been selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The award is based on each school’s overall academic performance or the progress made to close the achievement gap among students. This year, 353 schools across the nation received the designation. Two of the 13 PA schools are in our area. The Elizabethtown Area Schools in Lancaster County and Hampden Elementary School in the Cumberland Valley School District were selected. In its 40th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has given approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools nationwide.