Area Road Project To Impact Busy Bridge

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that a nearly 1.5-mile median barrier project is scheduled to begin on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) Bridge connecting Lancaster and York Counties. The bridge spans the Susquehanna River between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia Borough in Lancaster County. Weather permitting, this work is scheduled to begin Monday, August 28. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions on the bridge. Traffic will be shifted away from the median to the right lane and shoulder. The project includes improvements to the median barrier and other construction activities. PennDOT says work is expected to be completed by November 2024.