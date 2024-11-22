Area Remains Identified Over 50 Years Later

LEBANON (AP) – PA State Police have identified remains found 51 years ago as a missing 14-year-old girl from York. Troopers said at a news conference Thursday that the body found under brush and a plastic tarp near Fort Indiantown Gap by two game wardens are those of Ruth Elizabeth Brenneman. Her cause and manner of death have not been determined. She was known as Ruthie and was last seen leaving for school in 1973. Her home is about 50 miles from where her remains were recovered. The remains were exhumed in 2016, and investigators used genetic genealogy to identify her. A family statement thanked investigators, saying their work provided “some closure on questions that have lingered for the past 51 years.”