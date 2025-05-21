Area Mayoral Races Decided In Primary

LANCASTER – Voters in several area cities have selected mayoral candidates in contested races in yesterday’s PA primary election. Democrat Jamie Arroyo won his race against fellow council member Janet Diaz in the race for mayor of Lancaster. In the race for mayor of Quarryville, Lancaster County, Republican Stella McComsey has defeated Sean Copper. The race for mayor of Harrisburg has incumbent Democrat Wanda Williams the projected winner of a race between Lamont Jones, Dan Miller, Tone Cook, and Lewis Butts. A contested race for mayor in Lebanon has Republican incumbent Sherry Capello the winner over challenger Damian Vargas. Voters in Lancaster County’s Colerain Township have approved a referendum to allow small games of chance.