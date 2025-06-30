Area Man Charged With Attacking His Nurse

LANCASTER – A West Chester man charged with strangling his at-home nurse will have his case proceed to Lancaster County Court after a preliminary hearing. A judge ruled June 16 that the case of 64-year-old William Mathues will proceed on charges of strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. Mathues is accused of strangling the victim at his then-residence in the first block of Mount Hope Road in East Drumore Township during the early morning hours of Jan. 29. The victim testified that she returned home around 2 a.m. when Mathues attacked her. The victim had difficulty breathing and swallowing as a result of the assault and strangulation, which still causes her health problems.