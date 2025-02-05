Area Lawmakers React To PA Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – While Democrat lawmakers are praising Gov. Shapiro’s spending proposal, Republicans like York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill says PA families cannot afford to spend beyond their means and their government should not either. Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties says PA needs to get real about the financial challenges we face. Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler called the spending plan “unsustainable.” He added we will see another major drain in our surplus, which has decreased by $3.8 billion from the end of the last fiscal year to this one. It took over a decade of bipartisan management to create the surplus, which will now be gone in three years. York County Rep. Wendy Fink responded that Shapiro’s budget plan would put the Commonwealth at a crossroads. We must either work together to generate the economic growth needed to fund these spend-heavy plans, or the cost will get passed along to taxpayers who are already struggling to meet the cost of living.