Area Lawmakers Propose Voter ID

HARRISBURG – Emphasizing that voter ID is a necessary tool to support accountability and accuracy in elections, Reps. Thomas Kutz of Cumberland County and Torren Ecker of Adams & Cumberland Counties began seeking support on a proposed constitutional amendment to require voter ID at the polls. The two have circulated a co-sponsorship memo to obtain bipartisan support of the measure. Ecker said Pennsylvanians overwhelmingly support and want voter ID and they should have the right to vote to add this measure to the PA Constitution. A 2021 Franklin & Marshall College poll places the level of support of voter ID at 74%. The Legislature approved language for a potential constitutional amendment in its 2021-22 session. If the identical language is passed again in the 2023-24 session, the question of ID would be placed on ballots for voters to decide. The amendment would allow for both photo and non-photo options to be on the list of acceptable forms of voter ID. The lawmakers said they support making ID cards free to those who cannot otherwise afford them.