Area Lawmakers Offer The Future Caucus

HARRISBURG – Republican Cumberland County Rep. Thomas Kutz and Democrat Dauphin County Rep. Justin Fleming have announced the establishment and their chairmanship of a new bipartisan Future Caucus. Kutz said Pennsylvanians need forward-thinking legislators who are willing to work across the aisle and focus on results that will benefit the Commonwealth for generations to come. The formation of the Future Caucus is a critical step toward setting differences aside to tackle the tough issues head on. Fleming said we have many big challenges facing Pennsylvanians and we need members of both parties to work together and find solutions.. The Future Caucus will bring together a bipartisan group of legislators aged 45 and younger to help foster a generational shift towards collaboration and bipartisanship. The Future Caucus is comprised of a bipartisan group of PA House members who share the desire to work in a bipartisan manner. Kutz and Fleming have also pledged to work pragmatically to build a culture of bipartisan cooperation and collaboration.