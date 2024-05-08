Area Lawmakers Back PA Tax Cut Bill

HARRISBURG – Some area lawmakers are speaking out in support of Senate Bill 269, the PA Senate- passed tax cut bill for Pennsylvanians. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill says Democrats want to spend the surplus for more state programs when it should go back to the taxpayers from where it came. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument says returning part of the surplus to taxpayers would be much needed help as Pennsylvanians struggle to pay for necessary items for daily living. Senate Bill 269 would reduce the personal income tax from 3.07% to 2.8% to put more money back in worker’s paychecks. The bipartisan bill also would eliminate the 4.4% gross receipts tax on electric utilities, a tax that dates back to the 1800s and is passed through to residential and commercial electric customers. The bill now goes to the Democrat-controlled PA House, where some say the measure will not pass.