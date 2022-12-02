Area Lawmaker To Lead PA Freedom Caucus

HARRISBURG -Rep. Dawn Keefer of York & Cumberland Counties has been chosen to lead the PA Freedom Caucus, which was formally introduced during a news conference at the state Capital. The 23-member group selected Keefer to serve as chairwoman. Keefer said, “Members of the PA Freedom Caucus stand united to protect personal freedoms, the right to pursue economic aspirations without undue government influence, and the right to live and raise a family without big brother of government usurping individual liberties.” The PA caucus will join the State Freedom Caucus Network, which was launched last year to help conservative lawmakers come together, organize and fight for the principles in which they believe. The Commonwealth becomes the eighth state to establish a freedom caucus.