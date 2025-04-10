Area Judge Convicted Of Shooting Boyfriend

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Dauphin County magistrate judge accused of shooting and wounding her ex-boyfriend as he slept has been convicted of attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges. Sonya McKnight was taken away in handcuffs after the verdict was handed down Wednesday and the trial judge rejected a defense request that she be released. She faces up to 60 years in prison when she’s sentenced May 28. The shooting occurred in February 2024 at the ex-boyfriend’s home. McKnight had lived there, but authorities say the man had repeatedly asked her to leave when their relationship ended. The jury, comprised of Delaware County residents who were bused to Harrisburg for the trial, deliberated for two hours before convicting McKnight on both counts.