Area Educator Named PA Teacher Of The Year Finalist

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education announced the names of 12 educators nominated to be the 2023 PA Teacher of the Year. One of them is from our region. Julie Hussey, a fifth grade teacher in the Cumberland Valley School District in Cumberland County. Each year, the PA Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to PA’s school-aged children. The 12 finalists are selected from applicants and recognized in Harrisburg each fall. PA’s Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in Harrisburg in the winter and represents the state at the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House. The current PA Teacher of the Year is from the area: Elizabeth Raff, a Penn Manor elementary school teacher.