Area Crop Walks Held To Fight Hunger

LANCASTER COUNTY – With an emphasis on stopping hunger, the CROP Hunger Walk this weekend is more than just a yearly gathering. It’s a movement that’s 55 years strong, made up of compassionate people in more than 500 communities across the U.S. Funds raised will provide life-saving support including emergency food and resources, along with the seeds, tools, and programs that will help families feed themselves in the future. In our region, the Solanco CROP Walk is tomorrow, October 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Muddy Run Park in Holtwood. The Lancaster CROP Walk is Sunday, October 20 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 64 Hershey Avenue beginning at 1 p.m.