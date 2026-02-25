Area Congressmen React To SOTU Address

WASHINGTON, DC – President Trump gave his State of the Union Address last evening.

Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker released a statement in response. “Tonight, President Trump made clear that the state of our Union is strong and growing stronger. Republican policies are putting Americans back in the driver’s seat of their futures, finances, and freedoms. We’re securing our borders, putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking families, and reigniting an economy that suffered under Biden-era failures. As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this year, we are reminded that our responsibility is not only to honor our nation’s founding legacy of opportunity, but to strengthen it for generations to come. President Trump and Congressional Republicans are delivering historic economic growth that continues to exceed expectations. Small businesses – the engine of our economy – now have permanent tax relief to grow, hire, and invest in their communities. American working families – the drivers of prosperity -have more money in their pockets and greater opportunity to secure their futures because of historic tax cuts.”

Area Congressman Dan Meuser gave his response. “Tonight, President Trump once again delivered a message focused on the priorities that are top of mind for hardworking Americans across the country. He outlined the progress we’ve achieved together and his bold vision to continue delivering for the American people in 2026. The Working Families Tax Cuts, signed last Independence Day, delivered relief from financial burdens inflicted on the American people by the previous administration. President Trump and House Republicans are advancing a housing agenda to increase supply and expand access to home-ownership. Crime is down. Peace through strength has been restored. Prescription drug prices are falling thanks to the President’s policies. And Trump Accounts are giving every newborn a financial head start.” He added, “Under President Trump’s steady leadership and with a Republican majority in Congress, the wind is finally at our backs. We are advancing pro-growth policies, unleashing American energy, strengthening domestic manufacturing, supporting small businesses, incentivizing capital investment, and making sure hardworking Americans keep more of what they earn.”