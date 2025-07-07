Area Congressmen Push For No Cocoa Tariffs

WASHINGTON, DC – Several area congressmen, including Lloyd Smucker, Scott Perry, and Dan Meuser, have sent a letter urging the Trump Administration to exclude cocoa and chocolate from tariffs. The lawmakers say American industries are entirely dependent upon such imports. These imported products fuel a thriving domestic chocolate manufacturing industry that employs tens of thousands of Americans across the country, with many of them in PA. Given the unique circumstances surrounding cocoa – the inability to produce it domestically, the sensitivity of industry to cost increases, and the significant domestic manufacturing base it supports – the lawmakers urge the administration to protect American and PA workers by excluding these products from tariffs. You can read their complete letter by clicking on the picture below.