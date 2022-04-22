Area Congressman Signs Concerned Letter To The President

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker has joined with about 125 other U.S. House members in signing a letter sent to President Biden expressing concerns about his budget proposal that includes “anti-life and anti-family provisions which stand in stark contrast to our values and the values of an overwhelming majority of Americans.” Smucker says the budget makes no mention of the Hyde Amendment which prohibits taxpayer dollars to pay for abortions – something the President once supported when he was a senator. He added that the Biden budget proposal also increases the national debt by nearly $15 trillion over a decade, increases taxes on middle-class Americans, and will boost taxes on small businesses and American companies making them less competitive. You can read the letter by CLICKING HERE.