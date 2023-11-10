Area Congressman Pays Tribute To Veterans & Their Families

LANCASTER – Paying tribute to our veterans as part of Veterans Day, which is officially on Saturday, November 11, has been taking place in our region. Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker said Veterans Day is a time to honor and give thanks to all those who have served in our armed forces who have helped to keep us as a free nation. He also paid tribute to the families of veterans saying they go through much sacrifice as their loved ones are away from them serving our country. Smucker said the 11th Congressional District of which he serves is the home to nearly 40,000 veterans. He added that if any veteran or their families have need of any assistance in obtaining help or benefits to contact his office. A link to his office can be found by clicking on the Congressman’s photo below.

