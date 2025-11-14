Area Bank Gets National Honor

BIRD-IN-HAND – Bank of Bird-in-Hand has been named one of the “2025 Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker, which identified banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees. This year, 90 banks earned a spot in the rankings, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. On the 2025 list, Bank of Bird-in-Hand was ranked No. 79. The survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive. The full list can be seen at americanbanker.com. Bank of Bird-in-Hand is a community-owned bank with a strong focus on agricultural, small business, and consumer lending. The Bank’s main office is at 309 North Ronks Road in Bird-in-Hand and it operates six additional brick-and-mortar branches with a new branch opening in Quarryville on Nov. 17, as well as four mobile bank branches with a scheduled series of stops at nineteen locations.