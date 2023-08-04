Appropriations Chair Disappointed In Shapiro Line Item Veto

HARRISBURG – PA House Appropriations Committee Chairman, York County Rep. Seth Grove reacted to Gov. Shapiro’s line item veto of the Lifeline Scholarships. Grove said he was disappointed that Shapiro broke his word and hopes the governor will stand by his word on the code bills to gain back trust in this budget process and future legislative work. Grove added, “With the recent bond downgrade of the federal government, we must ensure the code bills keep the Commonwealth on solid financial footing. Deficit spending is leading the country into a financial crisis; we must ensure Pennsylvania does not follow the same path.” Grove added that he looks forward to working with all stakeholders to finish out this budget year and he urged House Democrats to return the House to session immediately to complete the work.