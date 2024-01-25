Appointment Of First Latino To Chair A Delegation In The PA House

READING – State Rep. Manny Guzman today announced that he has been appointed to serve as chair of the Pennsylvania House Central Pennsylvania Democratic Delegation. Guzman indicated that he is overjoyed with the appointment as it represents a new platform to amplify his efforts for the region, as well as represents a vote of trust from his colleagues. Guzman says, “l am looking forward to continuing to be that voice not only for Reading and Berks County, but for all the members of the Central PA Delegation. I am ready to embrace the new challenges and responsibilities that this position entails.” The legislator also explained the fact that he is now chair of the Central PA Delegation can be seen as a positive indicator of the Latino community advancement in the Commonwealth. Guzman succeeds Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, who was named to a committee chairmanship.