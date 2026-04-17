Applications Open For PA Student Teacher Stipends

HARRISBURG – PHEAA announced that the student application for the 2026-27 PA Student Teacher Support Program is now available at the website: pheaa.org/StudentTeacher . PHEAA administers the program for the state. The program provides $10,000 to eligible student teachers and up to $2,500 to cooperating teachers who will be working with and mentoring student teachers throughout the student teacher experience. Program recipients must commit to teaching in PA for 3 years following the completion of their teaching certification. There were 3,547 applications received for the 2025-26 academic year, although funding was only available to support 2,300 student teachers. Selection will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis based upon the date and time when PHEAA receives a complete student application. Completed applications can be submitted via the document upload feature in the PHEAA Account Access Portal.