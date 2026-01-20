Applications For PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Open

HARRISBURG – The application period for PA’s 2025 Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is now open for eligible Pennsylvanians to begin claiming rebates on property taxes or rent paid last year. Income limits have increased again this year to $48,110 for both homeowners and renters. This is due to a 2023 law that calls for adjusting the income limit based on annual increases in the Consumer Price Index. Rebates from $380 to $1,000 are available based on income. The program is open to residents aged 65 years and older; widows and widowers 50 years and older; and people with disabilities 18 years and older. You do not need to pay anyone for assistance to apply for the rebates. You can get help through your state senator or state representative’s office. Persons can also apply by clicking on the banner below. The deadline to apply for the program is June 30, 2026.