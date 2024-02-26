Appeal In PA Deer Drone Case

LANCASTER (AP) – A Chester County man who used drones to try to locate wounded deer shot by hunters so they can retrieve their carcasses has been convicted of violating state hunting laws. But 35-year-old Joshua Wingenroth of Downingtown plans to appeal the verdicts handed down by Lancaster County District Judge Raymond Sheller. The case apparently marked the first time anyone has been cited and tried in PA for using a drone to recover a dead game animal and it hinged on whether Wingenroth was involved in hunting as defined by state law. In issuing a verdict, the judge called on lawmakers to address the issues raised in the case. Wingenroth, who advertised his business in area publications, was told by state game wardens last year that such an activity was illegal.